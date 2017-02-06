CAU student flees Chicago violence, overcomes tragedy

A Clark Atlanta University student who fled the violent streets of Chicago has a message of hope for other young black men.

ATLANTA - The deadly violence plaguing the streets of Chicago is nothing new for one freshman at Clark Atlanta University. Eric Wilson’s father was murdered when he was 4 years old and just a few weeks before he was to leave for college, his brother was shot and killed.

Eric's father is pictured on the left. His brother on the right.

“There was a sense of depression. It was something I just had to live with," he said.

Eric admits growing up without a father isn’t easy, and is fortunate to have his mother and grandmother fill in the gaps when he started to sink. His grades fell in middle school which prompted him to join a mentoring program called the Common Ground Foundation. The foundation, that's based Chicago, paired him with a mentor and also helped pay for his tuition at Clark Atlanta.

Since Eric’s move to Atlanta, he said he instantly sees a difference between the two cities.

“When it comes to education that’s sculpted for the African-American community, Atlanta does a good job at having those institutions. So, I think education plays a big part when it comes to lowering crime."

In 2016, 111 people were murdered and there were 585 shooting victims in Atlanta. That's compared to 762 murders and 4,331 shooting victims in Chicago.

“It literally can be block against block, where 70th Street can be into it with 71st Street, and when you have all these altercations going on that’s when it turns into a battlefield," he said.

Eric noted one of the keys to overcoming tragedy is to have a selfless approach to living life and to keep in mind it’s not about where you start but where you finish.

“You just have to keep striving. Every day you wake up you have a chip on your shoulder. Every day you wake up people tell you you might not make it in life and you know you have to take those extra steps, and I take those extra steps with pride.

In 2017, everybody gets the same 360 days, so your job at the end of those 365 days is not to try to be more successful than the other person, but you really have to try to progress as a person.”

Eric was voted freshman class president and is maintaining a 3.3 GPA, although he says he’s aiming for a 4.0. He’s majoring in mass media arts and will be the first person to graduate college in his family.

