CDC releases statement on failed project worth nearly $15 million

CDC is ending work on an IT system designed to integrate and automate three critical scientific administration processes: human subjects research, privacy/confidentiality, and the Paperwork Reduction Act. Primary goals for the S3P system were to improve efficiency and provide better reporting on CDC’s research.

CDC made the decision to pause the project in spring 2016 when CDC scientists encountered significant issues when the system was introduced. A workgroup of senior CDC IT specialists evaluated the integrated system and has recommended stopping development and exploring alternative solutions for each of the three processes.‎

The S3P project began in 2010. To date, CDC has invested slightly under $15 million. Of that total, $5.697 million invested in programming cannot be repurposed. Investments in planning, prototyping, design, project management, training, and other related activities will provide ongoing value. For example, the IT hardware and commercial software acquired to support the system will be repurposed for other agency IT needs. The effort and cost involved in defining the work processes, data elements, data definitions, workflows, reporting needs, business rules, security, and training for the system and other facets of the project will be instrumental in the ongoing evaluation and implementation of an alternative approach. ‎

CDC is now testing an existing system for human subjects research that was developed and is in use by another Federal agency. The system software has been provided to CDC at no cost and CDC scientific staff are evaluating its ability to meet our needs. Once the review of this human subjects research system is completed, a similar evaluation of alternatives will take place for the other two scientific processes. ‎

Over the past few years, the federal government has moved to adopt an incremental systems development approach. That is, systems are built in small pieces with frequent user reviews to help identify usability and functionality issues rapidly so they can be corrected before further development. CDC recently has adopted this approach and is finding it to be effective.



CDC invests about $350 million a year in information technology and systems and has successfully developed and implemented more than 700 information systems that currently support the agency’s science, public health, and business support functions.



-Kathy Harben, CDC spokesperson