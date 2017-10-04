Celine Dion pledges proceeds from show to Las Vegas victims

Celine Dion is giving back to the victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The singer, 49, who has made a home in Las Vegas since establishing two stage residencies in the city (the first in 2003) returned to the stage at Caesars Palace Tuesday.

From the stage, Dion said she questioned whether she should still perform her show "only two days after the nightmare." She decided to sing with the caveat that proceeds from Tuesday's show be donated to aid victims and their families.

"Before we start the show, I need to talk to you for a minute," Dion said somberly. "I never start the show like this, standing in front of the curtain, just talking. But tonight is very different."

Dion continued: "On Sunday we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering. But tonight we're going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss."

The singer then dedicated her show to "all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need."

Sunday's country music festival sniper attack claimed 59 lives and injured more than 500 people, becoming the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Jennifer Lopez canceled her All I Have shows in Las Vegas this week out of respect to the victims, she said.

