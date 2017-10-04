Chamblee police: Victim critical after being found shot at apartment complex

(Photo: Google Street View)

CHAMBLEE, Ga. -- Police confirm that a person is in critical condition after a Tuesday night shooting in Chamblee, Georgia.

Chamblee police spokesperson Ernesto Ford said officers responded around 10 p.m. to an apartment complex on just off of I-85.

When they arrived at the Anderson at Clairmont at 2500 Northeast Expressway, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound inside his apartment. He was then rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment. The investigation is still ongoing.

In a letter released to residents, apartment management said that police believe that the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence. Lincoln Property Management, which manages the complex, said it is cooperating fully with police.

The complex offered tips but also added that resident safety is their own responsibility and that of local law enforcement agencies.

