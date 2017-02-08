Charges reduced for man accused in fatal dog attack

ATLANTA - The charges against a man whose dogs are accused of killing a child and seriously injuring another have been reduced. Cameron Tucker was facing felony involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges for the Jan. 17 dog attack.

In a hearing Wednesday, the judge found sufficient probable cause to charge him for misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. He was granted a $70K signature bond and can be released to await an indictment from the district attorney’s office.

6-year-old Logan Braatz died in the attack and 5-year-old Syari Sanders continues to recover from her injuries.

After this attack, and two others soon after, community members and victim families began to call for a legislative solution.

The Atlanta city council is holding a work session Wednesday afternoon to discuss proposed legislation that would provide “more restrictive control and regulation of vicious and dangerous dogs within the city.” Council member Keisha Lance Bottoms proposed the legislation that would also have the goal of ensuring the “City of Atlanta Code of Ordinances is consistent with state law regarding such animals,” according to a release from the council.

