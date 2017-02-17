Charity executive director indicted on theft charges

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – The executive director of one of Georgia’s largest charities has been indicted on more than two dozen charges of theft.

The Bartow County Superior Court indictment said Roberta Green stole thousands of dollars from Bartow County Health Access Inc. while serving as a fiduciary of the organization. The indictment says Green stole the money by writing dozens of checks from a Century Bank account dating as far back as June 12, 2012.

According to her online biography, Green “has enjoyed a long and successful career in the charitable healthcare community encompassing clinical care as a registered professional nurse, business development, strategic planning & non-profit governance and quality and cost analysis for holistic healthcare delivery models."

Green was employed at The Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation when she was indicted, but was not accused of any wrongdoing with that charity. Georgia Lighthouse released her from that leadership position when she was indicted.

The organization provides vision and hearing services to underinsured Georgians, providing eyeglasses, exams, surgeries, and hearing aids to people of all ages.

