Cher sightings around Macon

It's not every day that Cher comes to central Georgia.

While it wasn't exactly for a happy occasion, social media across the region lit up at the chance to see the superstar.

Several Twitter users claimed to see her around downtown Friday evening. We couldn't verify those claims, but the first time we had concrete proof that she was in Macon was just before Gregg Allman's funeral service.





Following the funeral service, she made her way over to Rose Hill Cemetery for the burial.

After the burial concluded, friends and family made their way to H&H downtown for a private party.





