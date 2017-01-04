Cheryl Preheim is the weekday morning anchor at 11Alive in Atlanta. She joined the WXIA family after working at TEGNA's sister station in Denver, KUSA 9NEWS, where she anchored the morning news. She's been part of the NBC family for 19 years.

Cheryl has been honored with the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award three times.

She has be awarded nine Emmys, including Best Anchor, in-depth news story reporting, feature reporting, and for a half-hour documentary about her trip to Haiti. Cheryl wrote and produced the special, "From Haiti to Home."

She says in-depth interviews with Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai, Former President Jimmy Carter, and virtuoso violinist Izhak Perlman are among her most memorable.

The Olympics have been a favorite assignment for Cheryl. She covered them three times traveling to London, England; Sochi, Russia, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She says she's loved the opportunity to get share the stories of many team USA athletes. She's closely followed the journeys of Olympians like gold-medal swimmer Missy Franklin and gold-medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

Outside of work Cheryl loves to spend time with her husband and their four young children. Her youngest is one year old. She spends a lot of time working with many community organizations.

Cheryl and her family are very involved with Children's hospital where her 7-year-old son recently had an unexpected open heart surgery. Her youngest child was born at Children's a few weeks after the surgery to be treated in the NICU. She and her husband say they are grateful the kids are doing great now. It gives their family a new appreciation for each day. Cheryl's family recently shared their story publicly for the first time.

Cheryl helped launch the "Never Shake A Baby" campaign. She has worked closely with the Ronald McDonald House for 20 years.

Connect with Cheryl on Twitter at @CherylPreheim.