Chick-fil-A adds gluten-free bun to its menu

ATLANTA – Chick-fil-A has added a gluten-free bun to its menu, making the Atlanta-based chain just one of a few fast-food restaurants across the nation to offer the item.

The gluten-free bun comes individually packaged, since Chick-fil-A’s kitchens are not gluten-free.

This means customers will have to assemble the sandwiches themselves.

The bun can be ordered with any of Chick-fil-A’s sandwich offerings, but it costs an additional $1.15.

The company said it added the new bun in response to requests from customers for more gluten-free options.



