Chihuahua recovers after being shot with air rifle

GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- A Gainesville man remains in Hall County Jail after being accused of shooting a 10-pound Chihuahua with an air rifle.

The incident took place on Monday on the 3500 block of Casper Drive. Pedro Javier Gallegos-Francos was in a trailer park community when he claimed the small animal attacked him. He shot the dog in the front right leg, injuring the animal.

The owner of the dog called police and Gallegos-Francos was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and animal cruelty.

The Chihuahua was taken to a vet and is expected to be okay. The Sheriff’s office was unable to find evidence supporting Gallegos-Francos’ claims of the dog attacking him.