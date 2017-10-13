Child attacked at Douglasville bus stop

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. - Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a student at a bus stop Friday morning.

The attack happened at 7:30 am at Charlton Place near of Prestley Mill Road, where the child was waiting on a bus outside the Charlton Crossing subdivision.

The suspect is described as a 30-40 male with facial stubble, sideburns and bushy, unkept hair and a missing tooth. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and yellow jacket with a reflective green cross, dark pants and black shoes with a damaged sole on one of the shoes.

Police said the suspect may have sustained injuries to his forehead as a result of the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Watson at 678-293-1697, or watsond@douglasvillega.gov.

