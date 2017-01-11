Child escapes possible abduction attempt

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- A 10-year-old child managed to escape a possible abduction attempt in Paulding County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m in the Ivy Springs subdivision. A man said that his 10-year-old daughter was playing in a cul-de-sac when a man with shaggy red hair and facial hair touched her on the shoulder.

The child didn't recognize the man and quickly got away. The man ran into the woods.

Deputies searched the area but weren't able to locate the man. He was described as wearing a blue shirt, red shorts, and black and white Nike shoes. He also reportedly had a black rag in his hand.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.

