Police: Child hospitalized after being left in hot car at local mall

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- A child had to be taken to the hospital after apparently being left alone in a hot car at a metro-area mall.

According to Cobb County Police, officers and emergency responders arrived at the Town Center Mall parking lot in Kennesaw around 7:30 Wednesday night after getting a 911 call.

Cobb County Fire officials responded and Metro ambulance transported the child to a local hospital. The child's condition is unknown.

Police officials said they're still searching for the suspect who allegedly left the child in the car. No other information was available.

11Alive is working to gather more and will update this story.

© 2017 WXIA-TV