Child killed, 6 injured in accident on I-75 in Monroe Co.

A Macon child is dead after a single car accident that happened Sunday afternoon on I-75 near Johnstonville Road in Monroe County.

A release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of an accident near mile marker 193 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer was going north in the far right lane when a tire blew and the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it cross two left lanes and hit the guardrail.

After hitting the guardrail, the car flipped multiple times. Of the seven people in the SUV, six were taken to the Medical Center of Central Georgia: Navicent Health with injuries. The seventh passenger, an unnamed 7-year-old, died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone who saw the accident to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7043 Ext. 265.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV