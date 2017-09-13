Child killed in four-car Henry County crash

Michael Sexton IMAGE HENRY COUNTY SHERIFF

MCDONOUGH, GA. - Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a two-year-old child who was killed Tuesday night in a four-car Henry County crash.

The incident happened around 6:30 pm, when police said a Dodge Ram, driven by Michael Sexton, 26, struck the rear of a Hyundai Santa Fe, in an I-75 southbound express lane around mile marker 291. Both vehicles continued traveling south and then both struck a Toyota Tacoma. That vehicle was then pushed forward into a Kia Sedona.

Police said after the final collision, both Sexton and his passenger, William Helm, 17, fled the scene on foot, jumping over the concrete wall, crossing I-75 and into the woods.

Sexton was arrested in the area of S.R. 81, while Helm was arrested at a Sam’s Club near Mill Road.

William Helm IMAGE HENRY COUNTY SHERIFF

A two-year-old girl in the Hyundai, who police said was nonetheless properly restrained in a car seat, died from injuries sustained in the collision. No one else sustained any serious injuries in the accident.

Police said the child was from Michigan, but no other details have been released.

Both Sexton and Helm are from Illinois. Sexton has been charged vehicular homicide in the first degree, as well as homicide by interference with official traffic control; driving on a suspended license; failure to report an accident; following too close; obstruction; affixing a license plate to conceal or misrepresent identity; and driving too fast for conditions.

Helm was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. Police said more charges are possible.

