Close Child killed in Union City traffic accident Tim Darnell , WXIA 10:59 AM. EDT May 27, 2017

UNION CITY, Ga – A child was killed Saturday morning in a Union City traffic accident.According to Fulton County police, the accident happened near the intersection of Highway 92 and Jones Road.This story is developing. © 2017 WXIA-TV
