WXIA
Close

Child killed in Union City traffic accident

Tim Darnell , WXIA 10:59 AM. EDT May 27, 2017

UNION CITY, Ga – A child was killed Saturday morning in a Union City traffic accident.

According to Fulton County police, the accident happened near the intersection of
Highway 92 and Jones Road.

This story is developing.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories