Children hospitalized after being mauled by dogs in Southwest Atlanta

Police said several children were attacked by pit-bulls Tuesday morning.

ATLANTA -- Three children are in the hospital recovering after being bit by pitt bulls.

Officials were called to the 1200 block of Gideons Drive in SW Atlanta around 7:20 a.m. SkyTracker 11 flew over the scene where belongings were seen scattered over the road.

Two of the three children's injuries required surgery, according to Atlanta Police spokesperson Warren Pickard.

Animal Control has been notified and is on the way to the scene.

Photos | Police respond to children attacked by pitbull

