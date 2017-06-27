Chilling video | Ga. deputy knocked over guard rail during crash investigation

TROUP COUNTY, GA - A Troup County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital undergoing physical therapy being thrown over a guard rail while responding to another crash.

The pedestrian she responded to was also injured.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Deputy Stephanie Masuoka was talking to the driver of a wrecked pickup truck on I-85 near the 12-mile marker last Thursday when a big rig hit the back of the truck, knocking the deputy over a guard rail.

Sounds from the crash were captured on the Deputy's dash cam.

The driver and the deputy were transported to Columbus Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. According to the Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office, Masuoka is still in the hospital undergoing physical therapy, the status of the other victim is unknown at this time.

Masuoka has been working with the Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office for about one year and previously left to work with the Columbus State University Police Department before returning to the sheriff’s office.

This incident is still under investigation and there's no word if the semi driver will face any charges.

