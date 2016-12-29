Christmas trees get second life at local animal sanctuary

Christmas has come to an end and as trees come down, a local group has a special way they'd like to recycle them.

You can donate your real Christmas tree to Noah's Ark in Locust Grove. They use them for animal enrichment to stimulate the animals.

Goats play with them and eat them; they also give Christmas trees to other animals like their tiger.

Photos | Tiger enrichment with Christmas trees at Noah's Ark Sanctuary

The animals can also use other Christmas disposables like big appliance boxes and the cardboard tubing from wrapping paper.

Also, we are helping you recycle your Christmas Tree this weekend.

11Alive is teaming up with several companies and agencies including the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation for "Bring One for the Chipper."

The donated trees will be recycled into mulch for playgrounds, public beautification projects, wildlife habitats and homeowner landscaping projects.

You can find your local collection site, here.