Citizens group seeking release of Gwinnett commissioner's emails

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Inside the alleged human trafficking Sandy Springs mansion
-
Deadly shooting near Loganville
-
Family, friends in shock over Gwinnett teen's shooting death
-
911 call leads to raid on $1M home
-
Remembering Calvin College student killed in crash
-
'Green substance' investigation at Capitol
-
Mother Decapitated: Son's 911 Call Released
-
Mom said daughter was victimized by accused human trafficker
-
Former NFL quarterback wins DeKalb lawsuit
More Stories
-
EXCLUSIVE | Alleged human trafficking victim: ‘I was…Mar 13, 2017, 5:14 p.m.
-
Winter Weather Advisory for north Georgia MountainsMar 13, 2017, 3:39 p.m.
-
'Granny gem thief' Doris Payne arrestedMar 13, 2017, 3:55 p.m.