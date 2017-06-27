City council committee approves increased fines, jail time for ATV riders

ATLANTA – A city council public safety has unanimously approved an increase in fines for people who illegally operate ATVs on city streets.

First-time violators could see an increase from $250 to $750. A second violation would jump from its original fine of $500 to $1,000, while a third offense would lead to at least 30 days, but no more than six months, of jail time.

Any subsequent violations would lead to at least 60 days in jail, but no more than six months.

The amendment comes after a recent proliferation of ATVs on public streets within the city.

In one high profile case, rapper Lil Uzi Vert was arrested after riding an unregistered dirt bike on sidewalks and in a parking lot.

Opponents say their main problem lies with the mandatory minimum jail sentence. They believe judges should have discretion when it comes to these cases.

Atlanta city councilmember Joyce Sheperd proposed the original measure, which now heads to the full council.

