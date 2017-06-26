City may increase fines for ATV riders

ATLANTA – ATV riders on city streets may want to reconsider their mode of transportation.

Atlanta city councilmember Joyce Sheperd is proposing an increase in the minimum fine for operating an all-terrain vehicle or a personal transportation vehicle (PTV) on a public road within the city.

First-time violators could see an increase from $250 to $1,000. A second violation could jump from its original fine of $500 to $1,000 and six months of jail time.

The amendment comes after a recent proliferation of ATVs on public streets within the city.

The increase will be discussed during the council’s public safety committee meeting on Tuesday at 3 pm.

