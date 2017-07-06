City of Atlanta issues boil water advisory

Boiling water in a pot (Photo: ImageDB) (Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

ATLANTA - City officials have issued a boil water advisory for parts of downtown Atlanta and South Fulton County.

The affected areas include, but are not limited to: Cabbagetown, Edgewood, Old Fourth Ward, West End, Peoplestown, Reynoldstown, Mechanicsville, Summerhill, Avon Avenue and South Fulton County.

Areas east to Moreland Avenue and west of downtown may also experience a loss of water pressure.

Atlanta Watershed Management said residents in these areas should boil water before using it to cook, drink, or brush teeth. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

Infants, the elderly and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly careful.

If you experienced a loss of water at your address but your address is not within the area described, you may want to follow these precautions.

The boil water advisory is in place until further notice.

BOIL WATER ADVISORY: affected areas listed below. Map of affected areas will follow. Please RT and pass along. pic.twitter.com/s87WJPjObw — City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) July 6, 2017

