City of Atlanta: Rainbow crosswalks cost about $196K to install

ATLANTA -- 11Alive has learned new details about the city's now-permanent rainbow crosswalks.

According to the City of Atlanta, the crosswalks at the intersection of of 10th and Piedmont cost $196,000 to install and should last for about 10 years before repairs are need.

The city laid down thermal plastic tiles on July 1 as a permanent part of the intersection, long been considered the heart of Atlanta's gay community.

While past installations were temporary, Mayor Kasim Reed announced on the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, that this one would be a lasting tribute.

© 2017 WXIA-TV