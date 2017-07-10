WXIA
Close

City of Atlanta: Rainbow crosswalks cost about $196K to install

Officials said it will last for at least 10 years.

11Alive staff , WXIA 11:25 PM. EDT July 10, 2017

ATLANTA -- 11Alive has learned new details about the city's now-permanent rainbow crosswalks. 

According to the City of Atlanta, the crosswalks at the intersection of of 10th and Piedmont cost $196,000 to install and should last for about 10 years before repairs are need. 

The city laid down thermal plastic tiles on July 1 as a permanent part of the intersection, long been considered the heart of Atlanta's gay community. 

While past installations were temporary, Mayor Kasim Reed announced on the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, that this one would be a lasting tribute.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories