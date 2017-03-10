WXIA
City worker arrested for possession of child porn

Ryan Dennis, WXIA 1:10 PM. EST March 10, 2017

ATLANTA-  A City of Atlanta employee has been arrested following an investigation for possession of child pornography.

According to Gwinnett County Sheriff’s, Robert Dennis Money was taken to jail on March 8. He is charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Money is employed by the Department of Watershed Management. He is on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. 

Police have not released further information about the case.

Money is currently being held without bond.

