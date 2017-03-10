City worker arrested for possession of child porn

According to Gwinnett County Sheriff’s, Robert Dennis Money was taken to jail on March 8. He is charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

ATLANTA- A City of Atlanta employee has been arrested following an investigation for possession of child pornography.

According to Gwinnett County Sheriff’s, Robert Dennis Money was taken to jail on March 8. He is charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Money is employed by the Department of Watershed Management. He is on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Police have not released further information about the case.

Money is currently being held without bond.

© 2017 WXIA-TV