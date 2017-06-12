Clark Atlanta University selects first woman band director

(Photo: Clark Atlanta University)

ATLANTA-- Tomisha Brock is the new band director at Clark Atlanta University, making her the first woman to hold the position in the school's history.

Brock will serve as the Director of University Bands and Assistant Professor of Music. The move also makes Brock the first female director in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

"I am truly honored and excited to make history at CAU," Brock says. "In a male-dominated profession, it is a privilege for female directors to show that we are just as qualified, we can compete and produce on a large scale, as with Historically Black Colleges and Universities."

Brock comes to Atlanta from Mississippi Valley State, where she served as the Associate Director of Bands. She also served as Director of University Bands at Elizabeth City State University.

"My goal is to provide holistic education through music, as well as excitement, creativity, and revitalization to the CAU band program," Brock added. "Our students will understand the importance of music in their lives and the contributions music education has in creating the 'total person.' When students leave my program, they will possess valuable skills that will help market them in their careers wherever they go."

