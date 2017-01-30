Clayton Co. Police search for teen missing since Jan. 18

Bryana Flores (Photo: Clayton County Police Dept., WXIA)

JONESBORO, Ga. -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Jonesboro teen.

Investigators say 16-year-old Bryana Flores was last seen leaving her home on Jesters Lake Drive on Jan. 18 around 3 p.m.

According to police, Flores has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and is traveling without her medication.

Flores is described as a Hispanic female who is 5-foot tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sports shirt, blue jeans and a pair of dark gray-and-pink Nike Jordan shoes.

Police say she has been known to visit the mobile home parks located off Tara Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 770-477-3659 or dial 911.

