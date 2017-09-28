Clayton County police on the lookout for bank robber

Clayton County police are in search of a sunglass-wearing bank robber.

An unidentified black male approached a SunTrust Bank teller at a location in Riverdale Thursday afternoon and demanded money. He placed his hands in his pants in such a way that suggested that he was reaching for a gun.

The teller did what they were told and handed over an undisclosed amount of money. The male left the location on foot.

If you can help identify the robber, please contact Clayton County police.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspect in the photos is asked to contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

