Clifton woman who won $133.2M Powerball has been playing same numbers for 30 years

KUSA - Judy Finchum has been playing the same Powerball numbers for 30 years. They’re the “birthday” numbers of the people closest to her.

There was another Powerball drawing on Saturday night, and it might have taken 30 years, but those winning numbers were finally 17, 18, 24, 25, 31 and 24.

She didn’t know it right away, but on Sunday, Judy woke up a empirically rich ... to the tune of $133.2 million.

During a news conference on Tuesday, the Clifton resident said when she found out she won, she held the ticket to her heart and went to wake up her husband. She says he thought she was having a heart attack.

“Which honestly, I thought I was too,” she said.

Her next step was calling her daughter Carrie. She passed the same store where her mom has been buying lottery tickets for years, and noticed they had told a winner.

“As soon as I walked in her house, I saw the lottery page open, I saw the ticket sitting there, and all I had to say was ‘Was it you?’” Carrie said. “And she said ‘yes.”

During Tuesday’s news conference, someone asked Judy if she could retire today. Her response was a classic.

“Well, actually as of 6 a.m. on Sunday morning!”

