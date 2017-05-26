Coast Guard calls off search for boaters missing off Ga. coast

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

TYBEE, Ga. -- Coast Guard officials confirm they have suspended the search for three missing boaters off the coast of Georgia.

The search for the boaters, last seen off the coast of Tybee Island, Ga., lasted more than 72 hours and covered more than 1,800 square miles.

"Suspending a case is never an easy decision, nor is it a decision that is hastily made," said Captain Gary Tomasulo, commander of Coast Guard Sector Charleston. “We remain ready to reinstitute a search if new information becomes available.”

The search began on Tuesday evening after an emergency radio beacon registered to the 47-foot fishing vessel known as "Miss Debbie" was received off the coast off of Tybee Island - not far from Savannah, Ga.

The Coast Guard arrived about an hour later and found the Miss Debbie capsized and began searching for crew members.

