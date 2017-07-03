Cobb commission proposing tax increase

Tax rates (Photo: G0d4ather)

MARIETTA, Ga -- The Cobb County Commission wants to increase property taxes this year by 10.20 percent.

In a statement late Monday night, the commission said, "the continued recovery of the Cobb real estate market is the primary reason for this modest growth in property values and this corresponding increase in the county’s property tax digest."

The commission is proposing the property tax millage rate of the general fund be set at 6.89; the fire millage rate at 2.96; the debt service (bond fund) millage at 0.13; the Cumberland special services district II millage rate at 2.41; and the Six Flags special service district millage rate at 3.50.

State law requires the county to advertise a “tax increase” in the media and on the county’s website.



The commission is inviting residents to a series of public hearings on the tax increases on Monday, July 10, at 6:30 pm; Tuesday, July 11, at 9 am; and Tuesday, July 25, at 7 pm, at the board of commissioners meeting room at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.

© 2017 WXIA-TV