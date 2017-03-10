Cobb man gets 30 year sentence for attack on ex-girlfriend

(Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office, WXIA)

COBB COUNTY-- An Atlanta man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for attacking his former girlfriend in the middle of the night.

Golden Roberson, 31, was convicted Thursday of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon among other charges.

According to Cobb police, Roberson had an on-again off-again relationship with the victim. The woman spent several months hiding from Roberson after he had beaten her on another occasion.

On November 8, 2015, prosecutors said Roberson entered the victim's apartment with a 9mm handgun and found her asleep with another male. The victim awoke to see a figure standing in the doorway.

Roberson then allegedly ordered the male to leave, and he then began to attack the woman. He told her to call her mother because it was the last time she would hear her mother's voice. He also put the gun in the woman's mouth. He kept the victim in the bedroom while officers attempted to make contact with anyone inside the unit. When officers ultimately made entry, Roberson was found hiding in a corner of the bedroom closet.

While being booked into the Cobb County Jail, deputies found about 3 grams of cocaine in Roberson's pants. He also signed the book-in documents with a false name.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim told the court that she expected to die that night.

Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann Harris sentenced Roberson to 30 years, with 18 years to serve in custody. She also banished him from Cobb County.

