Cobb sheriff, lawmaker take credit for barring kneeling cheerleaders from field

KENNESAW, GA. - Documents obtained by 11Alive through the Open Records Act show Cobb County’s sheriff and a powerful state lawmaker put pressure on Kennesaw State University administrators to bar protesting cheerleaders from being on the football field during the national anthem.

The five cheerleaders drew national attention when they kneeled before a Sept. 30 game between KSU and North Greenville University. The university has since issued a statement that the cheerleaders will not be allowed to take the field in the future until the national anthem has been played.

Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren and state Rep. Earl Ehrhart (R-Powder Springs) were both outraged over the incident, as indicated in their correspondences. Ehrhart is chairman of the House appropriations subcommittee on higher education, the group that determines KSU’s annual funding.

According to the records, both men texted each other that “furious,” and that Ehrhart believes KSU President Sam Olens “is coddling” the cheerleaders who protested.

“Hell yes!” Warren said he replied. “Let me know what I can do to help you stop this BS on taxpayer-funded college campuses.”

Olens has been under intense criticism from all sides, including from critics like Warren and Ehrhart, and from demonstrators who accuse Olens of censoring the cheerleaders’ free speech.

But in their communications, Warren and Ehrhart all but take credit for keeping the cheerleaders off of the field.

‘“I just got off the telephone with [Olens] again, reference the unpatriotic cheerleaders kneeling during the national anthem,” Warren wrote. “ He assured me that the cheerleaders will not be on field” from now on.

“Thanks for always standing up to these liberal[s] that hate the USA.”

“Yes, we spoke last night,” Ehrhart replied. “[Olens] had to be dragged there, but with you and I pushing, he had no choice. Thanks for your patriotism, my friend.”

Ehrhart said he proudly stands by his comments.

We are still waiting for Olens to comment and for KSU to provide records of any contact Olens had with Warren and Ehrhart and anyone else over this controversy.

Olens is set to be formally sworn-in as KSU president on Thursday morning.

