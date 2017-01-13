ATLANTA -- Fans of art and the World of Coca-Cola are going to be in for a big surprise.
Starting today, World of Coca-Cola revealed a new gallery featuring local artists. Photos from contributors like Cynthia Hoyt and Evan Ranft are now viewable to the public.
The twelve participants were chosen because of their entrepreneurial spirit as they captured the true, unparalleled rarity of Atlanta. You can join in on the fun with the #ShareaCokewithATL.
Here's the full list of contributors involved:
Alyssa Fagien
Andrew Hunter
Christynne Hoyt
Elizabeth Day
Evan Ranft
Hadiza Lawal
Josh Fu
Matthew Warren
Taylor Wallace
Nick Barney
Tony Ordaz
