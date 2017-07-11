College Park man convicted of pimping 14-year-old girl

ATLANTA -- A College Park man has been convicted of sex trafficking and pimping a 14-year-old girl.

Christopher Tallington, 27, was found guilty on charges of trafficking for sexual servitude; pimping; pandering; statutory rape; child molestation; sexual exploitation of a minor; and simple battery.

On January 26, 2016, College Park police responded to a domestic dispute call at an Old National Highway Exxon. Tallington told police that he got into a verbal and physical argument with the victim because she broke his phone.

A witness told police that he saw Tallington grab the victim by her neck as she screamed, “Let me go! Get off of me! Help!”

Police discovered the victim was only 14 years old at the time she met Tallington in December 2015. The girl told police she'd had sex with Tallington at three different hotels in the area of Old National Highway.

Police also learned Tallington used the hotel rooms for the purpose of selling the victim for sex with other men. Tallington also posted numerous advertisements on Backpage.com showing pictures of the victim and soliciting men for sex. Police also located several lewd pictures and videos taken by Tallington on his cell phone.

Tallington has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.



