College Park fire uproots 25 children

(Photo: Google Earth)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- American Red Cross volunteers are working to help 42 people after a fire in College Park forced them out of their homes.

The fire happened at the Harrington Park Apartments in the 2800 block of Camp Creek Parkway. Red Cross spokesperson Sherry Nicholson said that the fire impacted 10 families and destroyed four homes. Nicholson said that 25 children were among those forced out of their homes.

The Red Cross is helping all involved with essentials such as overnight lodging and food. Nicholson said most residents will be able to return to their homes when the power is restored. But caseworkers are expected to continue offering additional resources to those who lost their homes until they get back on their feet.

(© 2017 WXIA)