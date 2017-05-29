College Park officer injured during crash on I-85N

COLLEGE PARK, GA - A College Park police officer was injured after another driver crashed into his patrol car, police said.

Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene on I-85N at Old National Hwy around 9:30 Monday morning.

Another motorist crossed the median and hit the officer, said Major Lance Patterson, who has not released the officer's I.D.

The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No word on if any charges will be filed.

The accident scene cleared around 10:45 a.m.

