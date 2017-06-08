Man who allegedly shot 2 College Park officers is in custody

COLLEGE PARK, GA - After weeks of searching, the suspect accused of shooting two College Park Police officers has been captured.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Kendarrious Chester was found in an abandoned building off of Metropolitan Parkway Thursday morning.

The U.S. Marshall's task force along with members from Sheriff Victor Hill's elite Fugitive Squad and members from the Clayton County Police Department, joined forces to detain Chester.

Both officers who were shot in the incident are reportedly doing well.

