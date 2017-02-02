One dead after MARTA station shooting

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- Police said one person is dead after a shooting at a metro Atlanta MARTA station.

The incident happened at the College Park station on Thursday afternoon. The victim was taken to Grady Hospital but later died of his injuries. MARTA police apprehended a suspect but said the investigation is still ongoing.

At this point, the name of the suspect and victim have not been released. Authorities have not yet given a motive in the shooting.

(© 2017 WXIA)