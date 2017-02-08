Woman shot in head at College Park apartment complex

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman was shot in the head late Wednesday night, now College Park Police are trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.

Major Lance Patterson with College Park PD said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at 2200 Godby Road. The investigation is ongoing, but Major Patterson said this is possibly a domestic situation.

Police are interviewing a few people of interest, but no arrest has been made yet. The woman's condition is not known.

