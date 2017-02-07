Colorful allies muddle GA medical marijuana debate

Mr. Right Reverend Gregory Karl Davis, "Common Law Bishop of Georgia and Jamaica." He's a Georgia marijuana advocate

ATLANTA -- At least three medical marijuana bills in the legislature this year face an uncertain future. And it’s due, in part, because of concerns that new laws could open the door to recreational marijuana.

Medical marijuana triumphed Two legislative sessions ago, legalizing it for a list of ailments. But as backers have sought to tweak the law this year, they’ve faced challenges from some of their own ostensible allies in the effort.

Go to a hearing on a medical marijuana bill, and odds are you’ll see this man. "Mr. Right Reverend Gregory Carl Davis, corporate soul," the tall man intones by way of introduction. On his head, he's wearing what he describes as an Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo church crown.

Gregory Karl Davis says he is a common law Bishop of Georgia and Jamaica, on what he calls “the bleeding edge of Christian mysteries.” He views marijuana as more than medicinal.

"There’s all sorts of uses obviously. Of course, I mean it’s sacramental," Davis said. "Three instances of Jeremiah, where the balm of Gilead is spoken of in a revelatory word."

Davis was in a Senate committee hearing Tuesday, among the families of children with ailments who say cannabis oil can help heal them. They want to nudge the state into broadening its use – and legalize in-state cultivation of marijuana so that it can be processed into cannabis oil.

But the potential for recreational use is always part of the opposition. "Like Colorado, California, all those other states. They started out with so called medical marijuana and then it just keeps snowballing," said Virginia Galloway of the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

Davis's presence can serve as a reminder of marijuana’s more colorful uses.

"Of course they’re here," said Dale Jackson, referring to backers of recreational marijuana at the Capitol. "They’re everywhere. And they're fighting their battle. But that has nothing to do with what we’re fighting for. We’re fighting for our children." Jackson has an eight year old son with severe autism. A Senate bill would allow cannabis oil to treat autism patients.

Davis contends he is helping the medical marijuana cause. "I’ve educated the legislators," Davis said. "I bring things to their attention."

Gregory Karl Davis says he has never been allowed to testify at a medical marijuana hearing.

