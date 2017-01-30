Comedian Ellen tweets cryptic message about being in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Ellen DeGeneres fans, pay attention!
On Monday, the comedian and talk show host took to Twitter rather cryptically to alert fans in the Georgia Tech area to keep their Wednesday free...and nothing else.
If you’re around @GeorgiaTech / #Atlanta area, keep your Wednesday free.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 30, 2017
Fans immediately responded and wanted (NEEDED, rather) to know why.
@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech why!? I NEED TO KNOW IF I NEED TO SKIP CLASS BECAUSE I WILL— steph (@stephpb123) January 30, 2017
@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech I NEED TO KNOW— Sana Surani (@SanaHSurani) January 30, 2017
@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech I'll be around all day near the campus. Waiting for further instructions 😜— Evan Schwartz (@Ianskyler) January 30, 2017
@GeorgiaTech @TheEllenShow more details?!!?— Cindy Paulette (@CindyPaulette) January 31, 2017
Some responded with promises of monogrammed apparel in exchange for a visit.
@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech your biggest fans from @GaTechSoftball will be practicing from 3:30-6:30 and will have your jersey ready 🐝😏— Jessie Kowalewicz (@Kowalewicz_13) January 30, 2017
Still others used adorable animals to try to get a response.
@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech what's happening? Should I bring my doggo? pic.twitter.com/3JOFrtZs97— House Bus (@house_bus) January 30, 2017
@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech Ellen, we found someone we'd like you to meet! You should just keep swimming on over to the Aquarium to find out! pic.twitter.com/YWbNgND8D2— Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) January 31, 2017
Whatever's going down, Georgia Tech seems to be mum on the issue. They quoted Ellen's tweet with a simple, "Oh, snap."
Oh, snap. https://t.co/sb4NFysRDk— Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) January 30, 2017
11Alive reached out to Ellen's team, who said to follow the official @TheEllenShow Twitter page for more clues leading up to Wednesday.
