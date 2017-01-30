WXIA
Comedian Ellen tweets cryptic message about being in Atlanta

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 8:39 PM. EST January 30, 2017

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Ellen DeGeneres fans, pay attention!

On Monday, the comedian and talk show host took to Twitter rather cryptically to alert fans in the Georgia Tech area to keep their Wednesday free...and nothing else.

 

 

Fans immediately responded and wanted (NEEDED, rather) to know why.

 

 

 

 

 

Some responded with promises of monogrammed apparel in exchange for a visit.

 

 

Still others used adorable animals to try to get a response.

 

 

 

Whatever's going down, Georgia Tech seems to be mum on the issue. They quoted Ellen's tweet with a simple, "Oh, snap."

 

 

11Alive reached out to Ellen's team, who said to follow the official @TheEllenShow Twitter page for more clues leading up to Wednesday.

