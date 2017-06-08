Comey watch party lights up Manuel's Tavern

Former FBI Director James Comey takes the oath before he testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 8, 2017. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

ATLANTA -- The Senate testimony of former FBI director James Comey commandeered radio, TV and Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta.

Manuel's is a well known hangout for Georgia Democrats. Long before lunchtime Thursday, the barroom at Manuel’s had filled up with spectators whose eyes stayed glued to TV sets carrying the Comey testimony.

"I think this is going to definitely be very much like Watergate," said Helen Schroder, one of the spectators, speaking over the booming TV volume that echoed through the Poncey-Highland restaurant.

Schroder would like nothing more than to see Donald Trump’s presidency unravel over his handling of the former FBI director. "He's very credible. He's a class act," Schroder said of Comey.

Some of the viewers at Manuel's lived through Watergate, and have watched the sharpening of partisan divides in the decades since then. Angelo Fuster is among them. He dislikes Trump but found Comey's carefully-stated language unlikely to undo the president.

"I don’t think this is going to make any dramatic change in anything," Fuster said. "There’s a lot of smoke. Everybody’s looking for the gun."

Manuel’s lunch special Thursday was a sandwich called the Donald – white bread filled with baloney, topped with a small pickle.

© 2017 WXIA-TV