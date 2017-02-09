Companies issued citations after deadly nitrogen incident at Ga. facility

Two companies have each been issued citations after a deputy was killed and three others were injured responding to an incident at a Georgia sperm bank earlier this week.

On Sunday, four Richmond County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Xytex facility in Augusta where an employee was said to be trapped inside after liquid nitrogen started leaking. Sgt. Greg Meagher entered the building in an attempt to rescue the employee when they said, he inhaled fumes from the liquid nitrogen, killing him.

Since the incident, Hazmat and OSHA teams took over the investigation. Air Gas and Xytex have each been issued a citation and the tank in question has since been removed. No criminal charges have been issued for this incident at this time.

According to documents, Air Gas installed a gas tank at Xytex's Augusta facility on Dec. 13, 2016. Air Gas was responsible for taking out a permit for the installation and was also responsible for asking for an inspection from the Fire Marshal's office once the tank was installed.

According to the Fire Marshal's office, Air Gas did neither, and instead asked for these things on Dec. 26, after the tank was already installed.

All the other deputies involved are now recovering. Rountree said they've been cleared they can return to work as soon as they want.

On Monday, Xytex released a statement regarding the incident, which read:

"We continue to cooperate with the authorities in the ongoing investigation of what occurred. All our cryostorage tanks are currently operational, and there was no damage to any of the tissue stored at our August location."

