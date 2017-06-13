GBI identifies substances in counterfeit pills linked to overdoses

The GBI Crime Lab has fully identified the compounds inside the counterfeit pills related to dozens of overdoses and deaths in central Georgia.

Over the past few weeks, at least five people have been confirmed killed by pills that were made to appear like Percocet. The complete analysis confirms the pills are a mixture of two synthetic opioids -- cyclopropyl fentanyl and U-47700.

Cyclopropyl fentanyl is chemically similar to fentanyl, but its effects on the human body are unknown since it is not intended for human or animal use.

That particular compound had not been previously seen in Georgia prior to the recent overdoses.

RELATED | How to tell the difference between fatal 'yellow pills' and real Percocet

ALSO | 'She's Gone:' Overdose epidemic hits close to home for Macon man

AND | Macon family reeling after two of their loved ones overdose in a day

The other compound, U-47700, is a synthetic opioid said to be 7.5 times stronger than morphine.

The GBI said both drugs can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled, are highly toxic and should not be handled. The agency is still investigating the source of the pills, though they believe that they could be tied to the Mexican drug cartel.

© 2017 WXIA-TV