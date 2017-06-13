Condolences flooding in for correctional officers killed by escaped inmates

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. -- As authorities continue to search for the escaped inmates accused of killing two correctional officers, condolences and tributes have been flooding in across social media.

On Tuesday, a massive manhunt began after Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose allegedly overpowered Christopher Monica, 42, and Curtis Billue, 58, to escape the prison bus they were being transported on. Monica and Billue were killed in the incident.

Within minutes, news spread quickly online about the search for escaped prisoners. But also on the internet, an overwhelming show of support for the correctional officers and their families. Many of the people responding to the tragedy online don't even know the officers, but they still consider them to be like family.

On the national website Officer Down Memorial Page, hundreds of people continue to leave messages of sympathy. From Los Angeles to Arkansas to Spalding County, people are thanking the officers for their service to the State of Georgia.

Meanwhile, Row and Dubose remain on the run with a $60,000 reward being offered for their arrest. Police in Conyers are investigating unconfirmed reports that the inmates were last spotted in the area.

