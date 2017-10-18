Confederate memorial committee hosting first meeting Wednesday

Decatur's Confederate monument IMAGE 11ALIVE (Photo: Park, Catherine)

ATLANTA - The first meeting of the city’s new confederate memorial advisory committee will be held Wednesday at 6 pm.

Following up on a promise he made several weeks ago as first reported by 11Alive, Mayor Kasim Reed named the committee members last week.

The committee will review street names and city-owned monuments linked to the confederacy, will evaluate each street name and marker and recommend how the community can be involved in their handling.

Reed first said he was forming the committee back in August after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., turned violent.

“The tragic events in Charlottesville brought renewed attention to Confederate markers and street names around the country, with many elected officials, clergy and members of the public calling for their removal," Reed said Friday. "To ensure that we approach this in a thoughtful manner, and that we include community input in the process, my administration and the Atlanta City Council worked to assemble a group of advisors to consider each marker."

During last week's 11Alive Mayoral Forum, candidates were asked their opinion about renaming Confederate-named streets and removing those monuments. You can hear their responses below.

The meeting is being held at Atlanta City Hall and will last until 8 pm.

