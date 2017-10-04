WXIA
Construction worker unconscious following accident at NE Atlanta construction site

Ryan Dennis, WXIA 1:16 PM. EDT October 04, 2017

ATLANTA - Police say a construction worker is not alert, conscious, or breathing after a medical emergency on the job.

While much info about this incident has not been released, police confirmed with 11Alive that a man was taken to Grady Hospital from 965 North Avenue Wednesday morning. 

His condition is unknown at this time.  Please check for updates to this story on 11Alive.com

