Enter the Super Days for Super Dad Sweepstakes

Enter here for the chance to win the Super Days for Super Dads sweepstakes with Visit Orlando. This sweepstakes includes:
• 5 day/4 night trip for 4 people
• Roundtrip airfare for 4 people
• 5 day/4 nights hotel accommodations
• Eight (8) single day/single park admission tickets to winners choice of Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando or Universal Orlando
• One (1) full size rental vehicle for 5 days
Enter daily to increase your chances of winning. Good luck!
