Controversial T-Mobile cell phone tower back on Roswell's agenda

ROSWELL, Ga – City leaders are once again set to consider whether to allow a controversial T-Mobile cell phone tower to be built in a residential neighborhood.

The Roswell city council rejected the tower seven years ago. T-Mobile sued the city in a case that made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last year, the 11th Circuit in Atlanta decided the case needs a new look.

"My concern is 30 years down the road, what will we know about the effects of radiation and radio frequency waves,” said Ish McQuillen, who lives on one side of the proposed site.

"It would diminish the appeal of this neighborhood along with that it would probably diminish the property value of my property and my neighbors," said John Baumbusch, who also lives near the site.

Roswell’s city council plans to revisit the issue in two weeks.

McQuillen and Baumbusch both have concerns about the precedent this will set if Roswell approves a cell phone tower in a residential area.

"There are other technologies out there that they can utilize to support their infrastructure and customers providing coverage," said McQuillen.

"I want the council to do the right thing for the long-term health of the city," Baumbusch said.

© 2017 WXIA-TV